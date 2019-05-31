OWN To Air Special On WACO Theater’s Annual Wearable Art Gala

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has teamed with producer and content creator Steve Jones to broadcast a special on the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Foundation annual flagship charitable costume event, The Wearable Art Gala, for the first time in its three-year history. Founded by Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson, the WACO performing arts space located in North Hollywood is described as a creative center where art can truly occur and provides actors, artists, and youth a place to explore their talents.

Taking place this Saturday, the gala theme this year is A Journey to The Pride Lands, a nod to Disney’s upcoming Jon Favreau-directed The Lion King live-action remake which features the voice of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Knowles-Carter serves as the event’s co-chair along with Solange, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Emmy-winner Tiffany Haddish was master of ceremonies.

The gala also recognized Tyler Perry and other individuals for their contributions to the entertainment industry and world at large, through their art. Award presenters were Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis and author Shaka Senghor.

Jones is the executive producer of the primetime special through his Brand Maverick Entertainment company. The will mark his third collaboration with the network following the docuseries Black Love, one of OWN’s most-watched unscripted series debuts in network history and the Motherly Love special.

He is also the creator and host of Hollywood Confidential, a panel conversation series which has featured some Hollywood heavy-hitters like Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish and Regina King.

“Whether producing innovative content for the big and small screens or curating live experiences such as our Hollywood Confidential series, my mission is to create programming that allows people to see themselves reflected in ways that elevate their consciousness, pushes them to becoming their best selves.”

OWN Presents: Inside WACO’s Wearable Art Gala airs June 11 at 10pm ET/PT.