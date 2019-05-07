‘Outside The Lines’ Host Bob Ley Extends Leave Of Absence From ESPN

Longtime ESPN host Bob Ley is indefinitely extending his leave of absence from the network and from Outside the Lines.

ESPN addressed the issue Monday in a statement to USA Today.

“Bob Ley has decided to extend his time away from Outside the Lines. We look forward to Bob’s return when he will add to his unprecedented list of accomplishments built during his nearly 40 years and counting at ESPN. Outside the Lines will continue with hosts Ryan Smith and Jeremy Schaap,” the statement said.

Ley has been with the sports net since 1979, and is its longest-serving on-air personality.

Last year he announced plans to take a six-month sabbatical. ESPN’s announcement about his indefinite extension comes as Ley’s sabbatical is nearing its end.