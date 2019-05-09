‘Our Planet’ & Zombie Drama ‘Black Summer’ Lead Netflix’s First Top Ten List Experiment In The UK

Netflix has launched its first top ten list in the UK with David Attenborough’s documentary Our Planet topping the charts and zombie apocalypse drama Black Summer becoming its most popular scripted series.

At its recent first quarter financials, the SVOD service revealed it was experimenting with the top ten list in the UK to give subscribers the chance to find out which of its shows are most popular in their region. It revealed the data on its social media channels.

Our Planet was its most-watched show in April, followed by teen rom-com The Perfect Date, Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson’s The Highwaymen, horror film The Silence, Black Summer, Ricky Gervais’ After Life, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Bear Grylls’ You vs. Wild.

To compile the list, it looked at the most-watched individual season of a show, film or special and watched means subscribers finished at least 70% of one episode. “It’s a test as we want to make sure this information is useful for you. So we may tweak it in the weeks ahead. [For instance], we’re not including kids right now. And if people don’t find it useful we’ll stop,” it tweeted.

During its last investor call, Netflix’s Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said that the company was quite bullish about the experiment. “There’s a bunch of our members that really enjoy watching the most popular shows because they enjoy watching the show and then engaging in the public conversation around the show and all of the memes that are shared. We want to do a good job to let our members know what those most popular shows are and then can participate. We’re quite bullish on that and we’ll see how it does,” he said.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos added, “Popularity is a data point that people can use to choose, it’s not the most important one or the only one. We don’t want to suppress it if it’s helpful to our members.”

Full lists below.

Top ten most-watched series in the UK in April:

Black Summer After Life Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Trek: Discovery Lunatics Bodyguard Santa Clarita Diet Bonding Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Top ten most-watched films in the UK in April:

The Perfect Date The Highwaymen The Silence The Spy Who Dumped Me Someone Great Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Baywatch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Sniper: Ultimate Kill Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Top ten most-watched documentaries in the UK in April:

Our Planet The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé The Legend of Cocaine Island Street Food The Investigator: A British Crime Story Formula 1: Drive to Survive Roman Empire One Strange Rock Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries

Top ten most-watched reality shows in the UK in April:

You vs. Wild RuPaul’s Drag Race RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! Queer Eye Selling Sunset Impractical Jokers Sugar Rush Tidying Up with Marie Kondo Love Island American Idol

Top ten most-watched non-English language shows in the UK in April: