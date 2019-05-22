‘Orange Is The New Black’ Gets Final-Season Premiere Date & Photos – Watch The Video Announcement

The beginning of the end is nigh for Orange Is the New Black, and Netflix said today that the show’s seventh and final season will premiere globally on Friday, July 26. Have a look at an unconventional announcement video above, featuring cast members singing Regina Spektor’s series theme song, and some first-look photos from the final episodes below.

The Jenji Kohan-created series’ Season 6 finale saw Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) have their prison wedding ahead of Piper’s early release, while Taystee (Danielle Brooks) took the rap for a guard’s friendly-fire death during a riot and faces life inside.

Here’s what to expect in the final season: The one-time ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max — as corrupt and unjust as ever — goes on without her. Taystee’s friendship with Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria (Selenis Layva) and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix