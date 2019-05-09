Drug Lord Drama ‘Operación Pacífico’ & Spanish-Language Remake Of ‘The Wall’ Lead Telemundo Slate

Telemundo has unveiled its latest slate of 900 hours of original content including a new drug lord drama starring Majida Issa and Mark Tacher.

NBCUniversal’s Hispanic network is launching a slew of new shows and renewals, including an update on its adaptation of gameshow The Wall, ahead of NBCU’s Upfront presentation on Monday.

This marks its first slate since the departure of president Luis Silberwasser.

Operación Pacífico is the broadcaster’s latest Super Series, a slate of action-orientated telenovelas that have reinvented the genre with shorter runs. The show is inspired by the true story of federal agent Amalia Ortega.

Elsewhere, it has renewed El Señor de los Cielos for a seventh season and is launching limited series No Te Puedes Esconder. In reality, it is “recharging” shows including The Voice (La Voz) and Exatlon as well as premiering The Wall.

“Hispanics are no longer just a demographic story. They are trendsetters driving social, cultural, digital and, most importantly, economic impact. Almost 60 million strong, Latinos are without question a business imperative for growth regardless of industry or category,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “Our audience asked us for more and Telemundo listened by redefining Hispanic media and leading the way, setting a new standard of excellence with the biggest and best scripted, reality, sports and news content in the industry. Only NBCUniversal and Telemundo can connect with this growing influential audience, across genres, across platforms, and across languages.”

SUPER SERIES

Operación Pacífico is a new Super Series™ starring Majida Issa and Mark Tacher inspired by real-life events that tells the story of Amalia Ortega, a prominent and brilliant federal agent who leads an investigative unit for the national police. Amalia has the mission and personal goal of capturing “El Guapo,” one of the last drug lords in the northern border of Mexico. To achieve this, she will have to infiltrate not only drug trafficking networks, but corruption networks at the highest levels of power in her country, putting her own life, and her family’s life, at risk.

El Señor de los Cielos returns for its seventh season. In this new season, Amado Casillas has turned himself in to the authorities to avoid falling into the hands of Mexican law. As he is about to be transferred to court to hear his charges, his family has prepared a surprise no one is expecting. The new season of the series will feature retuning talent including Rafael Amaya, Matías Novoa, Robinson Díaz, Carmen Aub and Isabella Castillo

Enemigo Intimo comes back for a second season, picking up two years later. After re-establishing the cartel Mil Cumbres, Roxana turns herself in and is serving a five-year sentence at Las Dunas jail. Roxana understands that everything is in jeopardy including her empire and realizes that the only person who can help her is her brother, Alejandro.

SERIES

La Doña makes a comeback to Telemundo this season featuring super star Aracely Arámbula as the lead actress. The electrifying series will continue to be a story of revenge, seduction and betrayal. Altagracia Sandoval returns determined to recover her power, but her enemies try to stop her from hurting loved ones. Motivated by her desire for justice, La Doña faces old and new enemies in a war of power and vengeance.

Falsa Identidad’s second season will bring Diego and Isabel back to Mexico, forcing them to see each other, and their enemies, again. The sophomore season will continue to tell the story of two strangers fleeing their past who must assume new identities and pass themselves off as a happily married couple to escape their enemies and survive.

El Final del Paraíso is a spin-off of Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, a franchise that has had four successful seasons and the highest social engagement rate. In this new series, Catalina Santana’s new mission will force her to face demons that threaten to destroy her and her family.

LIMITED SERIES

No Te Puedes Esconder is shot in Mexico and Spain with an internationally renowned cast including Blanca Soto, Kuno Becker, Eduardo Noriega, Maribel Verdú and Ivan Sanchez. The 10-part TV event is a thriller exploring the life of a nurse who is trying to rebuild her life, a former policeman turned into a hitman, a photographer obsessed with death, a politician with forbidden relationships and a group of idealistic friends. All of them, unknowingly, are united by half-truths which, when crossed, will expose their darker side, compromising their lives.

ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The Wall is a Spanish-language version of the successful NBC hit, which comes to Telemundo hosted by popular television personality Marco Antonio Regil. The family-friendly show is a new and exhilarating game show that will offer ordinary people the opportunity to win extraordinary money. Part knowledge and part luck, fortunes can be lost, or gained, at the drop of a ball.

La Voz, the first-ever Spanish-language version of the Emmy-Award winning hit NBC series The Voice in the U.S., the family-friendly show returns to Telemundo in hopes of finding the next U.S. Hispanic superstar. With the final episode of the first season, Telemundo ranked as the number one Spanish-language network on all of Sunday primetime with adults 18-49. Following the same format as the English language edition, La Voz will bring back first-class entertainment to Telemundo’s Sunday nights. La Voz is a production of Telemundo, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series is created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer.

Exatlon Estados Unidos, the exciting family-friendly sports and reality survival competition, returns to Telemundo for its third season presenting Hispanics from all over the United States. The number one show Monday through Friday and Sunday among adults 18-34 at 8pm features two teams and 20 contestants including professional athletes and ordinary people in extraordinary physical condition, competing in different challenges that will test their physical, mental and competitive skills.