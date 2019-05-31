‘Onward’ – New Disney/Pixar Film Bows First-Look Trailer During NBA Finals Game One

The NBA Finals game one had a surprise – the debut of the teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward, a new original feature film in theaters March 6, 2020.

Featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, the film is set in a suburban fantasy world. Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lighfoot, embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.

The feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, the team behind Monsters University.

Watch the trailer above. The first poster from the film was also released today.