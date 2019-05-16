‘One Day At A Time’ Update: Discussions With CBS Corp. Continue For Canceled Netflix Comedy

Efforts to find a new home for praised comedy series One Day At a Time continue. I hear they continue to be focused on CBS Corp. which initially tried to pick up the Latinx family sitcom for its streaming service CBS All Access following its Netflix cancellation.

Because of the provisions in ODAAT’s Netflix deal that do not allow it to continue on another SVOD service for years after its cancellation (though it could jump to a broadcast or cable network in a few months), a deal with CBS All Access fell through but I hear CBS Corp. remained interested.

Its Pop TV basic cable network, home of the Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara-starring comedy Schitt’s Creek, is at the center of the conversation. Because of the cost of the series, designed for a premium platform, Pop TV by itself can’t afford it, and CBS Corp. has been working on putting together a multi-network plan for ODAAT, which I hear does not include CBS Corp.’s flagship CBS broadcast net.

I hear Sony TV is currently reviewing CBS’ latest proposal.

“I feel reasonably confident that we will find another home for it,” Sony Pictures TV Studios President Jeff Frost said of ODAAT in a Deadline interview last month.

Added Co-President Chris Parnell, “There’s great passion for this content. It was 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes the last two seasons. The audience built from season two to season three, it almost doubled from season two to season three based upon the data that we have, and so networks are very excited about that possibility.”