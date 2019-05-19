‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Poster Out, Showing Cowboy Leonardo DiCaprio

A new poster from Quentin Tarantino’s black comedy Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is out, showing Leonardo DiCaprio in character as faded television actor Rick Dalton.

The Columbia Pictures film will be out on July 26, starting DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The film focuses on the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles, as Dalton and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) navigate a changing film industry, with an intersection with the Charles Manson gang.

The film is produced by Columbia Pictures, Heyday Films and Bona Film Group, and has its world premiere at the current Cannes Film Festival.

Margot Robbie will play Sharon Tate, Dakota Fanning will play Squeaky Fromme, Al Pacino is set as Marvin Shwarz and Damian Lewis will play Steve McQueen. Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Tim Roth and the late Luke Perry are also among cast.