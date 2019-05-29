Norman Lear Has Theory On Good Ratings For ‘All In The Family’/’Jeffersons’ Redux

ABC said today that last week’s special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons totaled 15 million combined viewers when including Love+3 and a Saturday repeat. And the originals series’ creator thinks he knows why so many people tuned in.

“Clearly, there is still a large demand for multicam comedy on subjects we care about deeply,” Norman Lear said. “Thanks again to our partners, ABC and Sony, for understanding this and backing us.”

Citing Nielsen Media Research, ABC said today that the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Live in Front of a Studio Audience added 2.1 million viewers in Live+3 and 0.4 rating points in delayed viewing. That brought the total to 12.5 million viewers and a 2.1/11 in adults 18-49 for the first airing. The weekend rerun pulled in 2.49 million Live+Same Day viewers and earned a 0.4/1 with the demo.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience starred Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker and Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise “Weezy” Jefferson. The cast also included Ellie Kemper, Justina Machado, .Jovan Adepo, Anthony Anderson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Jackée Harry, Kerry Washington, Ike Barinholtz, Sean Hayes and Amber Stevens West.

