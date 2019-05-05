‘Non-Fiction’ Grosses Atop A Mediocre Weekend; ‘Dr. Ruth?’: Specialty Box Office

Hopefully the second half of the year will give good box office. Bring it on awards season…

The weekend has been a another slow go. IFC Films’ Non-Fiction by French director Olivier Assayas broke through a bit in two theaters, taking in $29K, averaging $14,528 in the three-day estimate.

Other newcomers that reported Sunday morning were a blip. Well Go USA’s Shadow opened in four locations for $30,100 ($7,525 per theater average) and documentary Hesburgh, which is a DIY release, took in nearly $68K in 36 theaters, averaging $1,887. Other newcomers including Ask Dr. Ruth from Magnolia did not report numbers as of Sunday morning.

SPC expanded The White Crow to 19 theaters from its opening 5 runs. The bio-drama by Ralph Fiennes grossed an estimated $98,495 in the three-day. Venice doc Carmine Street Guitars went into its second frame for $5,430 in 2 theaters, averaging $2,715.

NEW RELEASES

Hesburgh (Self-Distributed) NEW [36 Theaters] Weekend $67,925, Average $1,887, Cume $88,436

Non-Fiction (IFC Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $29,056, Average $14,528

Shadow (Well Go USA) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $30,100, Average $7,525

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Carmine Street Guitars (Abramorama) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $5,430, Average $2,715, Cume $17,823

The White Crow (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [19 Theaters] Weekend $98,495, Average $5,184, Cume $210,089

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Fast Color (Lionsgate) Week 3 [7 Theaters] Weekend $5,000, Average $714, Cume $68,571

Little Woods (Neon) Week 3 [16 Theaters] Weekend $10,700, Average $669, Cume $137,568

Red Joan (IFC Films) Week 3 [139 Theaters] Weekend $253,814, Average $1,826, Cume $527,783

Her Smell (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 4 [63 Theaters] Weekend $31,483, Average $500, Cume $217,763

Amazing Grace (Neon) Week 4 [263 Theaters] Weekend $367,395, Average $1,397, Cume $2,771,729

High Life (A24) Week 5 [98 Theaters] Weekend $79,000, Average $806, Cume $1,092,978

The Beach Bum (Neon/Vice) Week 6 [14 Theaters] Weekend $5,325, Average $380, Cume $3,497,512

The Chaperone (PBS Distribution) Week 6 [46 Theaters] Weekend $47,310, Average $1,028, Cume $416,471

Hotel Mumbai (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [94 Theaters] Weekend $69,740, Average $742, Cume $9,488,662

Ash Is Purest White (Cohen Media Group) Week 8 [8 Theaters] Weekend $5,653, Average $707, Cume $401,035

The Mustang (Focus Features) Week 8 [229 Theaters] Weekend $151,000, Average $659, Cume $4,828,000

Gloria Bell (A24) Week 9 [33 Theaters] Weekend $20,500, Average $621, Cume $5,575,878

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 10 [58 Theaters] Weekend $26,700, Average $460, Cume $8,604,041

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 15 [6 Theater] Weekend $15,013, Average $2,502, Cume $1,282,826