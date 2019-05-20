Nike And Jordan Collaborator Dexton Deboree Launches Production Boutique Falkon

Dexton Deboree, a filmmaker and branded content creator with a strong connection to Nike and Jordan Brands, has launched Falkon, a creative boutique billed as being “born at the intersection of entertainment and advertising.”

The new operation aims to help marketers forge new paths to consumers as traditional formulas and ad units continue to be reworked. Deboree recently directed Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, which explores the saga of the original Air Jordan sneaker from 1985. The film, which had its world premiere at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, began streaming on Hulu this month after a transactional VOD run.

While Unbanned was not officially a Nike or Jordan commission, it embraced the brand story and followed projects Deboree had done via his Los York agency for brands like Jordan, Nike, Fitbit, Sonos and North Face.

Falkon will continue Deboree’s collaborations with Nike and Jordan, alongside a slate of TV, feature film and new media projects. In development are a narrative TV series with NHL star PK Subbans set in the world of high school hockey, and docu-series tied to former NBA standout Carmelo Anthony and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan and Constance Schwart Morini’s SMAC Entertainment.

“Falkon’s DNA is anchored in radically creative individuals that tell stories regardless of genre, medium, format and distribution platform, and understand the entire food-chain of a creative idea,” Deboree said in the launch announcement. “We’ve established a unique process from insight to audience that is having a profound impact on the type of stories we tell and how we tell them in both advertising and entertainment.”

Deboree is scheduled to take part in a panel conversation at the Cannes Lions ad conference next month, on the topic of the blurring lines between advertising and entertainment, alongside Black-ish writer-producer Kenya Barris.