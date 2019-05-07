‘NFL: The Grind’: Epix Teams With NFL Films For Weekly Series Launching In The Fall

Epix is ready for some football. The premium cable net is partnering with NFL Films for NFL: The Grind, a weekly series it bills as the final word on the week in football. The show will kick off at 9 p.m. ET September 11, after Week 1 of the league’s 100th anniversary season.

A host has yet to be named for the series, which will recap each week in the league as well as give an up-close-and-personal, inside look at life in the NFL – on and off the field – across the endurance test that is the NFL season. In addition to a weekly deep dive into the games, each episode will feature original field pieces – each hosted by an NFL veteran – that will give fans an inside look behind the grind, documenting never-before-told stories of players, coaches and others as they navigate the season.

“At Epix, we strive to tell compelling stories viewers won’t find anywhere else, and we’re thrilled to do that with The Grind, going deep behind the scenes of one of America’s most beloved sports as only NFL Films can,” Epix president Michael Wright said. “We’re looking forward to working with the talented team at NFL Films to provide fans not only the final word on each week of the season but also inside access to some of the most powerful stories behind the grind.”

Epix is the latest premium cable outlet to host a weekly series about the NFL. HBO launched Inside the NFL back in 1977 and aired it for more than three decades before the show moved to Showtime for the 2008 season. It still airs on that CBS Corp outlet, with an expanded edition also running on NFL Network since 2014.

“NFL Films is thrilled to join the Epix family and thankful for their trust in us,” said Ken Rodgers, VP/Senior Coordinating Producer at NFL Films. “The Grind is a new step in our storytelling evolution — inside access of the NFL’s biggest stories, delivered by true insiders who know the game best.”

