‘Next In Fashion’ Reality Competition Will Bow On Netflix, Offering Designers $250K And Showcase

Tan France (Queer Eye) and designer/model Alexa Chung will host Netflix’s “Next In Fashion,” a competition that pits designers in a battle to become the next big thing. No date has been set for the launch, but season one will have ten episodes.

“Next in Fashion” begins with eighteen designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses. Judges, including stylist Elizabeth Stewart and Instagram fashion guru Eva Chen are among judges who will evaluate their creations. More guest judges will be announced.

The winner will receive a $250,000 prize and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

Next in Fashion is created and produced by theoldschool and is executive produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton with co-executive producer Adam Cooper.