EXCLUSIVE: UK sales outfit SC Films has boarded international rights to Kiwi box office hit Daffodils by director David Stubbs.

The romantic musical follows singer Maisie and the recollections of how her parents met and fell in love. The love story is soundtracked (released by Warner Music) with re-imaginings of iconic New Zealand songs.

Released theatrically in New Zealand in March, the film has taken more than $1M, making it the most successful local release since The Breaker Upperers. Grammy winner Kimbra plays Maisie, with George Mason (Top of the Lake) and Rose McIver (iZombie) taking on the parental roles.

The film was produced by Richard Fletcher of Libertine Pictures and KHF Media with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ on Air, TVNZ, The Kelly Entertainment Co, Park Rd Post Production, Avalon Studios and Kiwibank. Rochelle Bright adapted the screenplay from her successful play.

UK and Ireland distribution will be handled by SC Films-backed Blue Finch Films whose slate includes SXSW selection Body At Brighton Rock, Brillante Mendoza’s Alpha: Right To Kill and LGBT voguing musical Saturday Church. Transmission holds Australia and New Zealand rights.

Simon Crowe, CEO of SC Films, said, “We were all charmed here at SC Films by this beautifully-made musical. Reminiscent of Once, Daffodils is anchored by strong performances and an exceptional soundtrack”.

SC Films’ live-action slate includes the Australian sci-fi The Dust Walker which is screening at the Marché du Film and the recently announced horror Alive. Animation titles for Cannes include Dragonkeeper. Daffodils will also have a market screening.