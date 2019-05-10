‘New York Undercover’ Pilot Not Going Forward At ABC, Will Be Shopped

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has passed on its drama pilot New York Undercover, a reboot of the 1990s Dick Wolf cop drama. I hear Wolf and the pilot’s leading studio, Universal TV, are high on the project and plan to shop it elsewhere.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

New York Undercover was one of two ABC drama pilots this year that reboot well known ’90s cop drama. Discussions about the other, NYPD Blue, continue.

The new New York Undercover hails from Wolf, Hand of God creator Ben Watkins and director Anthony Hemingway. It is headlined by original New York Undercover star Malik Yoba, reprising his tole as J.C. Williams. Yoba is joined in the follow-up by fellow core original cast member Luna Lauren Velez, who is reprising her role as Nina Moreno, retired as a detective but still keeping ties to the unit.

The original series, which aired for four seasons, starred Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo as undercover detectives, marking the first police drama on U.S. television to feature two people of color in starring roles. Velez joined in Season 2 and remained on the show until its end.

The reboot picks up 20 years after and will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park.

Wolf, Watkins and Hemingway executive produce with Wolf Films’ Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. The pilot was produced by Wolf Films, Universal TV — where the company is based — and ABC Studios.

2019 ABC Pilots & Series Orders