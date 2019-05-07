New Hollywood Podcast: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Looks To Change Rom-Com Game With ‘Someone Great’

In the Netflix movie Someone Great Gina Rodriguez plays a woman who goes through a devastating break up with her beau (played by Lakeith Stanfield) before moving across the country. With the help of her BFFs (Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise), she navigates the landmines left behind her broken relationship. The movie feels like it checks the boxes of your basic romantic comedy, but basic it is not. Writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about how the movie (which is streaming now, by the way) and how it paves its own road when it comes to your standard rom-com.

For one, it is very female driven — and has an amazing soundtrack. It’s a story of love, loss, growing up and the concept of Peter Pan syndrome but through the eyes of a woman. Ultimately, it is about the bond of female friendship and choosing yourself over having a relationship. Robinson, who also worked on the ahead-of-its-time MTV series Sweet/Vicious, unpacked how the story hits close to home and what she did to switch the dynamic of your run-of-the-mill rom-com. She also addressed choosing a diverse cast without tokenizing — a struggle faced by Hollywood more often than not.

Listen to the episode below.