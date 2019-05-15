‘New Amsterdam’ Wraps Season On High Ratings Note; ‘NCIS’ Tops Tuesday

Click to Skip Ad
New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam (0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 5.54 million viewers) scored its best rating in two months with its Season 1 finale Wednesday, a night that also saw season-enders for CW’s The Flash (0.5, 1.52M) and CBS’ dramas FBI (0.8, 8.50M), steady week to week, and NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 7.00M), which matched its demo low.

CBS started its night with NCIS (1.1, 11.48M), which was primetime’s highest-rated and most-watched program, edging NBC’s The Voice (1.0, 6.46) in the demo. Both shows were up a tenth week to week.

CBS won the the night overall in total viewers, and tied NBC for the demo win. NBC’s The Village (0.6, 3.84M) started that network’s night and was steady week to week.

The CW’s Flash wrapped its Season 5 (like Arrow earlier this week in its finale) by setting the stage for a DC mega-crossover event next fall. It was even with its previous episode, as was The 100 (0.3, 860,000) at 9 PM.

ABC was paced by comedies American Housewife (0.8, 3.73M), newly canceled The Kids Are Alright (0.6, 2.88M) and Bless This Mess (0.6, 2.66M). Black-ish (0.6, 2.75M) equaled its low in the demo, while at 10 PM the docuseries 1969 (0.3, 1.85M) also dipped. Both lost a tenth week to week.

Fox aired new episodes of MasterChef Junior (0.7, 2.77M), even with last week, and Mental Samurai (0.4, 1.43M) off a tenth.

