Netflix’s ‘Windfall’ Gains Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet & More

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has added a bevy of actors to the Michael Scott-directed original feature thriller Windfall including Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence, Shaft), Jamie Chung (The Gifted, Big Hero 6), Cam Gigandet (Ice, Twilight, The Magnificent Seven) with Sasha Alexander (Shameless, Bernard and Huey) and Oscar nominee Elliott Gould (Ocean’s Eight, Ray Donovan).

All of them join previously announced Riverdale actress Camilia Mendes in the David Golden scripted project. In Windfall, when a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she’s drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she’s going to survive, she’ll have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.