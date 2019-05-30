Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Sets Maisie Richardson-Sellers & Taylor Perez In Key Roles

EXCLUSIVE: Legends of Tomorrow actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers and newcomer Taylor Perez are joining Joey King Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Meganne Young, Carson White, and Molly Ringwald for Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2. Vince Marcello is directing the follow-up which is based on smash YA book by Beth Reekles, who wrote the book at age 15 and self-published it on Wattpad before being snatched up by Random House.

Marcello and Jay Arnold co-wrote the script. King stars as Elle Evans, who just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

Marcello is producing the sequel with Michele Weisler, Andrew Cole-Bulgin, and Edward Glauser. Filming is currently underway with a release date sometime in 2020.