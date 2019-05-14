Click to Skip Ad
In its first Cannes deal this year, Netflix has taken global rights to Love. Wedding. Repeat. The romantic comedy from director Dean Craig stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Jack Farthing, Tim Key, Allan Mustafa, Aisling Bea and Freida Pinto.

Currently in production in Rome, the story sees three alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect day. At the same time, he has to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleeping pill and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

Craig, who penned Neil LaBute’s Death At A Funeral, wrote the script. Claflin is next up in Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot and BBC One’s Peaky Blinders which Netflix has domestically and in some offshore markets.

Love. Wedding. Repeat. is produced by Guglielmo Marchetti of Notorious Pictures and Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions. Jo Bamford and Andrea Borella are exec producers.

