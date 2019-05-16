Netflix, Will Smith, Queen Latifah Team On Hip Hop Musical Directed By Solvan “Slick” Naim

Netflix is developing a hip hop musical feature with Flavor Unit Entertainment and 25/7 Productions on board to produce and Overbrook Entertainment attached to executive produce. Solvan “Slick” Naim, a Brooklyn-native Algerian-American filmmaker and rapper, has been tapped to direct the film, which he co-wrote with Dave Broome.

Broome and Yong Yam are producing on behalf of 25/7 along with Shakim Compere and Queen Latifah for Flavor Unit. Overbrook’s Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett will serve as executive producers.

The plot is said to be a contemporary musical take on Romeo and Juliet set against the urban rhythms of New York. The love story follows a young waitress from the streets of Brooklyn and an aspiring musician from a wealthy family whose unconventional romance forces them to confront their life choices.

Slick already has a project set up with the streamer. He created, directs, executive produces and stars in comedy series It’s Bruno, about a man and his dog, that premieres Friday on Netflix.

His debut came with the 2013 film Full Circle, which he wrote, co-directed, and starred in alongside Stranger Things actor Rob Morgan. He was selected by Sony Pictures, FOX, and NBC as a finalist in their Diverse Directors TV Program in 2015/2016 and has since directed for shows like Netflix’s The Get Down, Power on Starz, and the John Singleton co-created FX series, Snowfall.

Slick is repped by CAA, Fourth Wall Management and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.