Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Solstice Studios Sets Fernando Coimbra To Helm ‘Possession: A Love Story’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alan Bergman Upped To Disney Studio Co-Chair; Alan Horn Adds CCO Title

Read the full story

Netflix Options YA Book ‘The Impossible Fortress’ for Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films And GoldDay

Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has optioned feature rights to Jason Rekulak’s Young Adult novel, The Impossible Fortress, for Aggregate Films and GoldDay to produce. The author will also adapt the novel.

Ori Marmur and Ivanna Martinez will oversee the project for Netflix’s original films department. Aggregate Film’s Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Adam Wagner, and GoldDay’s Jonathan Goldstein and John Daley will develop a film based on the book, which was published in February 2017 by Simon & Schuster.

Jason Bateman Michael CostiganBateman partnered with Costigan last year and entered into a first-look, multi-year deal with the streaming service for film and television.

Rekulak’s debut novel is said to offer a celebration of old-school computer programming, 1980s pop culture, and the last great days of life before the Internet.

Before becoming an author, Rekulak worked for many years at indie book publisher Quirk Books where he was a ghost-writer for many of its titles.

Doug Stewart at Sterling Lord Literistic, Inc. negotiated the deal for world English rights. The film deal was negotiated by The Gotham Group.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad