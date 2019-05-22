Netflix’s LA-Based India Exec Simran Sethi To Leave SVOD Service

Netflix’s Simran Sethi, the LA-based exec who is responsible for India, is leaving the SVOD service.

Sethi, who is creative director for India, is the latest exec who looks after the region to leave the streaming service. Her departure comes after Deadline revealed earlier this month that Swati Shetty, who was Director-International Originals and Acquisitions at Netflix and the company’s first India hire based in Los Angeles, was to join Imagine Entertainment.

It is understood that Sethi was keen to remain in LA rather than move to Mumbai, where Netflix is looking for more local contact. She has overseen shows including Delhi Crime, Sacred Games and Selection Day.

She joined Netflix in August 2017 from Freeform, where she was SVP of scripted development. During her two-year stint at Freeform, Sethi shepherded programming including The Bold Type, Famous in Love, the network’s first late-night show, Truth & Iliza, hosted by Iliza Shlesinger, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, mermaid thriller Siren and the Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish.

Prior to joining Freeform, Sethi worked as SVP comedy development at NBC for four years, helping shepherd such series as Superstore and The Carmichael Show, among others, at Adam Sandler’s company, Happy Madison, and at Sony Pictures Television.