EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has taken most of the world on Spanish crime pic Eye For An Eye by [REC] director Paco Plaza.

Multi-Goya winner Luis Tosar (Cell 211) stars in the revenge-thriller about a retirement home nurse who becomes entangled with a feared cartel boss discharged from prison and put into his care.

The seven-figure Netflix deal, cut by Film Constellation, is for the world excluding Spain, where Sony will release later this summer, and France. Canal Plus has TV rights in the latter. The pic, currently in post-production, fits well with Netflix’s voracious drive for commercially-minded Spanish-language content and the deal is likely one of the platform’s biggest acquisitions of a Spanish indie movie.

Plaza’s hit 2007 horror [REC], co-directed with Jaume Balagueró, grossed more than $30M and became a franchise. It was remade as Quarantine, which was released in most markets by Sony. The director’s latest film Veronica (2017) scored seven Goya nominations in Spain where it also took more than $4M at the box office.

Film Constellation chief Fabien Westerhoff told us, “This is a tale of slow burning revenge set among the Galician mafia. We’re very excited about the film and it finding a home with Netflix who were on board early and made an ambitious play for it. This gives the film the global audience it deserves.”

Emma Lustres of Vaca Films produced in co-production with Playtime, Atresmedia Cine, with the participation of Antena 3 and Movistar+ and the support of ICAA and Agadic. Film Constellation co-financed the film, which in Spain is known as Quien A Hierro Mata.

Film Constellation is also in Cannes with Werner Herzog feature Family Romance, LLC and Un Certain Regard title Bull.