Netflix Strikes Overall Deal With ‘The House Of Flowers’ Creator Manolo Caro & Sets Spanish Period Drama ‘Someone Has To Die’

Netflix has struck an overall deal with Mexican director Manolo Caro, creator of comedy drama The House of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores).

Caro, director of films including Tales of an Immoral Couple, will develop and produce new television projects for the service as part of the multi-year deal.

The first project as part of the agreement is Alguien Tiene Que Morir (Someone Has To Die), a three-part mini-series set in Spain in the 1950s. The show, which was created by Caro, written by Monika Revilla, Fernando Perez and Manolo Caro and produced by Rafael Ley, Maria Jose Cordova, Carlos Taibo and Manolo Caro. The series begins when a young man’s parents summon him home from Mexico to introduce him to his bride-to-be, and people are shocked when he comes back with Lazaro, a mysterious ballet dancer. The group realizes that to stay one step ahead of the repressive government, someone will have to die.

Caro is currently working on the second and third season of The House of Flowers, which depicts a dysfunctional upper-class Mexican family that owns a prestigious flower shop.

“The great talent that Manolo Caro has for relevant, unique and personal stories, makes him one of the most interesting and playful voices of his generation. His creative vision transforms his work into mosaics of cultural and social richness that travel beyond the borders of Mexico, as seen in the success of The House of Flowers, which charmed audiences from Mexico City to the Netherlands,” said Francisco Ramos, Vice President of International Originals for Latin America and Spain. “We are proud that Netflix is now the home of the House of Manolo Caro.”

Caro added, “Being able to create universal content and do it with the greatest creative freedom are two compelling reasons to take this journey with Netflix. Over the next four years I have committed to telling stories in different languages and from different frontiers, but always speaking honestly about issues that are important to me. I thank the team at Netflix for having trusted me and Noc Noc Cinema to face this new challenge, which I define as a unique and invaluable opportunity at a key moment where constant changes are happening in the entertainment industry.”