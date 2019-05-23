Netflix Orders ‘City Of Ghosts’ Kids Animated Series From ‘Adventure Time’ Alum

Netflix has ordered a new kids animated series, City of Ghosts, from first-time showrunner Elizabeth Ito (Adventure Time, Welcome to My Life)



City of Ghosts is described as a hybrid documentary and animated series in which a group of kids discover stories around their city by communicating directly with the ghosts who inhabit it.

Ito, an Emmy-winning director and writer on Cartoon Network’s animated series Adventure Time and creator of the Cartoon Network short Welcome to My Life, will executive produce and serve as showrunner.

Ito is a Los Angeles native and City of Ghosts explores her personal experience growing up as a yonsei (a 4th generation Japanese American) living in various multicultural neighborhoods across L.A. In the series, Ito takes an entertaining look at how generations of diverse inhabitants can affect the changing dynamics of neighborhoods and the communities that form in them.



City of Ghosts joins several Netflix original animated series in production at Netflix Animation in Hollywood, including Inside Job from Shion Takeuchi, Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken, Battle Kitty from Matt Layzell, Maya and the Three from Jorge Gutierrez, and Trash Truck from Max Keane. Netflix Animation is also developing a number of animated series with Chris Nee, under her overall agreement with the studio.