Netflix Teams With Inside Out LGBTQ Film Festival For Four-Year Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival and Netflix announced today that they are entering a new four-year partnership in support of LGBTQ filmmakers in Canada. The partnership will kick off with the 2019 edition of the festival, which runs from May 23 to June 2.

Inside Out is Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival and single largest promoter and distributor of LGBTQ content in America’s friendly neighbor to the north. With Netflix’s generous commitment, Inside Out will be able to significantly build, enhance and solidify its support of LGBTQ filmmakers through a multi-year investment in the LGBTQ Film Financing Forum, the first of its kind in the world, and their unique filmmaker professional development training programs. With the ongoing support of Telefilm, Ontario Creates, and the CMPA at an operational level, Netflix will help Inside Out to expand on the professional development opportunities currently available to LGBTQ Canadian filmmakers and content creators.

“Inside Out is committed to establishing itself as the home of LGBTQ filmmakers, and this significant commitment from Netflix brings us an important step closer to making that a reality,” said Andria Wilson, Executive Director of Inside Out. “In our current industry landscape, we know that queer film festivals provide a vital support system for these filmmakers, and we are so excited to take our support to the next level with Netflix.”

“Netflix is thrilled to be partnering with Inside Out on this important initiative,” adds Allie Goss, vice president, original series for Netflix. “We are committed to empowering Canadian LGBTQ filmmakers and content creators and providing them ongoing opportunities to share their stories with the world.”

The new partnership will give way to the expansion of Inside Out’s professional development and mentorship programming, with an increase in filmmaker participants each year. The existing professional development programs will also benefit from designated funds for Canadian LGBTQ filmmakers that are people of color, Indigenous, recent immigrants, trans or non-binary, or people with disabilities. This investment will allow Inside Out to make a clear commitment to developing program supports that directly increase the odds of successful film development for these Canadian filmmakers.

Netflix will be a Presenting Partner at the festival and year-round. The streaming giant will also have named ownership of the LGBTQ Film Financing Forum and professional development properties during the festival and year-round.