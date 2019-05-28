Netflix India Hires Viacom18’s Monika Shergill As Head Of Originals

Netflix India has hired Viacom18 Digital Ventures executive Monika Shergill to oversee original programming. The move comes a week after Simran Sethi, the Los Angeles-based exec who was responsible for India, exited the streaming giant.

Shergill’s title will be Head, Series, International Originals, Netflix India. She will join the company in a couple of months and be based in Mumbai, reporting to Netflix VP International Originals Bela Bajaria.

Netflix’s current India series include Delhi Crime, Sacred Games and Selection Day.

Sethi’s departure had come after Swati Shetty, who had been Director, International Originals and Acquisitions and Netflix’s first India hire based in Los Angeles, left to join Imagine Entertainment. It is understood Netflix was looking to have a Mumbai-set exec overseeing the division, and Shergill has extensive experience in the booming India media business.

She has spent the past three-plus years at Viacom18 as EVP and Head of Content, where the former journalist helped launch and oversew the company’s VOD service Voot, now the second-biggest OTT service in India. Shergill also spearheaded Voot’s promotions and publishing strategy.

Before that, she spent seven years at Star India, first as programming boss for Star One. Previously, she was at Sony Pictures TV.