Gina Rodriguez To Star In Mark Raso-Directed ‘Awake’ Fox Netflix

Gina Rodriguez is set to star in Awake, a Netflix film that Mark Raso will direct from a script he wrote with Joseph Raso and Greg Poirer. Raso prevously directed Kodachrome, the Ed Harris-starrer which Netflix acquired after it premiered at 2017 Toronto.

Rodriguez, who followed Jane The Virgin with the Sony remake of Miss Bala, here plays an ex-soldier with a troubled past who holds the key to a cure after a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. Chaos quickly begins to consume the world and Jill may hold the key to a cure in the form on her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind?

Paul Schiff is producing for Entertainment One. Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Greg Poirier, Mark & Joseph Raso, Rodriguez, and Whitney Brown are exec producing and Joanne Lee is co-exec producer.

Raso’s film Copenhagen won Slamdance in 2014.

Rodriguez is repped by CAA and Karl Austen; Raso is UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.