Netflix Lines Up First Egyptian Drama With Adaptation Of Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s ‘Paranormal’

Netflix is moving into Egyptian drama with an adaptation of Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s Paranormal.

The SVOD service has ordered the Middle Eastern series, which will be produced by Mohamed Hefzy and Amr Salama with the latter directing and showrunning.

The series is set in the 1960s, the series, packed with mystery and suspense, depicts the adventures of Dr. Refaat Ismail, a single hematologist who finds himself faced with a series of supernatural events.

Khaled Tawfik, who died in 2018, was a prolific author who wrote more than 200 books and was the first contemporary writer or horror, science fiction and medical thrillers in the Arab world.

The show is expected to be filmed in Egypt and is the company’s third Middle Eastern original following Jinn and Al Rawabi School for Girls.

“We are so excited to be investing in more Middle Eastern productions by adapting the highly acclaimed Paranormal series of novels into an exciting show. We’re also pleased to collaborate with prominent producer Mohamed Hefzy and director Amr Salama whose creative vision we look forward to bringing to our international audience,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, VP of International Originals at Netflix.

Hefzy (right) said, “I’m proud to be working with Netflix on bringing to life the Paranormal series, which I hold dear to my heart. I’m also excited to be cooperating again with long-time collaborator and friend, director Amr Salama. Together with Netflix, we aim to present a show of international quality and that lives up to the promises and ambitions of Egyptian and Arabic drama.”

“I’m very excited about this project, It was my dream to adapt Paranormal of the late author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik and turn it into a drama since I ever wanted to be a filmmaker. I’m proud to present the books in a new light while still keeping the essence of Paranormal. I can’t wait to introduce these exciting stories to the Netflix public in 190 countries around the world” added Salama.