Netflix Takes Worldwide Rights To Cannes Winners ‘Atlantics’ & ‘I Lost My Body’

Netflix has scooped up the global rights to Cannes Grand Prix Winner Atlantics from female director Mati Diop and the Cannes Critics’ Week Award Winner I Lost My Body from Xilam Animation. That pic reps director Jérémy Clapin’s Animated Feature Debut.

For Atlantics, the deal doesn’t include China, Benelux, Switzerland, Russia, France, while I Lost My Body excludes China, Benelux, Turkey, France. Atlantics was sold by Fionnuala Jamison at mk2 films. I Lost My Body was sold by Carole Baraton at Charades

. Atlantics Ad Vitam Distribution

Atlantics reps Diop’s feature directorial debut and takes place in Dakar along the Atlantic Coast. Seventeen-year-old Ada is in love with Souleiman, a young construction worker. But she has been promised to another man. One night, Souleiman and his co-workers leave the country by sea, in hopes of a better future. Several days later, a fire ruins Ada’s wedding and a mysterious fever starts to spread. Little does Ada know that Souleiman has returned.

Diop wrote the movie with Olivier Demangel. Pic stars Mama Sané, Amadou Mbow, Ibrahima Traoré, Nicole Sougou, Amina Kane, Mariama Gassama, Coumba Dieng, Ibrahima Mbaye, Diankou Sembene. EPs are Les Films Du Bal, Judith Lou Lévy, and Eve Robin.

Diop was trained in Le Fresnoy (National Studio of Contemporary Arts – a leading and very selective French artistic institution) and previously directed four shorts and a medium-length film which received the “Martin E. Segal – Emerging Artist Award” at Lincoln Center in 2016. A Thousand Suns (2013), Big In Vietnam (2011), Snow Canon (2010) and Atlantiques (2009) were selected and awarded at Venice International Film Festival, TIFF, the Rotterdam International Film Festival, the Viennale, The Indie Lisboa International Film Festival, and the FID Marseille. They were also programmed in the MoMA and in the Moving Image Museum (USA). Diop is also an actress and starred in such movies as Hermia Y Helena, Fort Buchanan, Simon Killer and 35 Shots of Rhum.

Netflix

In I Lost My Body, a cut-off hand escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle. Voiceover cast includes Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois, Patrick d’Assumçao. Marc du Pontavice produces along with XILAM Animation. Clapin wrote the pic with Guillaume Laurant (Amelie, A Very Long Engagement). The deal was brokered by Charades on behalf of Xilam Animation.

I Lost My Body was also named the best film of the independent International Critics’ Week section at this year’s Cannes and received the Nespresso Grand Prize in the section, which consists of seven features and ten short films.

Clapin studied animation and illustration at the Paris École des Arts Décoratifs. He graduated in 1999 and in 2000 began working as an illustrator. In 2004, he shot his first short film, Une histoire vertébrale. In 2008, he directed Skhizein, where he tells the story of a man hit by a meteor and who finds himself 91 centimeters from his body, which has become invisible. In 2012 he made Palmipedarium, where he experimented with a new manner of making animation that came closer to real shots.