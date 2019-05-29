Netflix Replaces Burberry To Promote BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Scheme & Plans Global Expansion

Netflix is partnering with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on its young talent scheme Breakthrough Brits. The SVOD service replaces fashion house Burberry, which has sponsored the scheme since 2013.

The scheme showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent across film, games and television and has helped young stars including Florence Pugh, who starred in The Little Drummer Girl, Spider-man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, The End of the F**king World star Jessica Barden and Black Panther star Letitia Wright in picking up the accolade.

Netflix will help facilitate the expansion of the scheme globally and will work to identify overseas talent in new territories including the U.S. and India.

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said, “As an independent charity supporting creative talent, BAFTA is both exceptional and inspiring. We’re proud to support the Breakthrough initiative, helping it to expand around the world and identify new talent. Developing new, more diverse voices is crucial for the future success of our industry and we’re excited to work with BAFTA to create career-changing opportunities for people from all backgrounds.”

Amanda Berry, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said, “We are excited to partner with Netflix, who share BAFTA’s vision to celebrate and provide opportunities for emerging talent, and look forward to working together to realise our ambitions for ‘Breakthrough’ both in the UK and internationally. Working with the Film, Games and Television industries we will continue to ensure emerging talent have the tools they need to develop skills at the start of their careers. Expanding ‘Breakthrough’ globally will enable creative and cultural exchange and form an international community of talented newcomers who will benefit from bespoke and unique support.”

Letitia Wright said, “A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I literally wanted to quit acting. The only thing that pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith, my family, and an email from BAFTA saying that they wanted me to be a part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits.”