‘NCIS’ Towers On Tuesday Despite Demo Low

CBS’s NCIS (1.0, 11.466M) was Tuesday’s No. 1 program in overall audience, besting its combined competition, and dominates the night in the demo despite a series low.

CBS was most watched broadcast network every hour of primetime, including F.B.I (0.8, 8.684M) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.757M) at 9 PM and 10.

NCIS: New Orleans was one of only four Big 4 shows that did not drop in the demo week to week, also including NBC’s The Voice (0.9, 6.084M) and New Amsterdam (0.8, 5.137M), and ABC’s doc series 1969 (0.4, 2.621M).

The Voice and New Amsterdam each won their hour in the key age bracket.

ABC’s special 9 PM Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.159M) equaled last week’s regular 9:30 PM Bless, but down 1/10th compared to last week’s black-ish in same slot.

Both CW shows maintained their demo ratings week to week, with The 100 (0.3, 822K) retaining 100% of previous week’s premiere in demo and 95% of its total crowd. The Flash (0.5, 1.482M) gained in total viewers at 8 PM

CBS (0.8, 8.969M) took the night in total viewers by a nearly 4M margin, while tying NBC (0.8, 5.039M) in the demo. Fox (0.6, 2.267M) finished third in the demo; ABC (0.5, 2.933M) ranked No. 3 in total viewers. CW (0.4, 1.152M) followed.