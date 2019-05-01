‘NCIS’ In Ratings League Of Its Own On Tuesday

Returning to regular first-run broadcasts on Tuesday, CBS’s 8 PM mothership NCIS (1.1 demo rating, 11.569 million viewers) won its hour over the combined competition in total viewers, taking the demo crown too. It was the night’s only broadcast show to hit double digit millions in overall audience, and break the 1.0 ratings ceiling in the key 18-49 age bracket.

CBS’s FBI (0.8, 8.832M) took its 9 PM hour by 2.6 million viewers, while slipping 1/10th in the demo. NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 7.728M) was most watched at 10 PM.

NBC’s 8 PM The Village (0.7, 4.351M) grew to equal its demo high since its series premiere, and its largest overall audience since its March 19 launch.

The Voice (0.9, 6.190M) and New Amsterdam (0.8, 5.247M) both maintained 100% of demo rating, week to week, and both winning their hours among Big 4 networks.

Best news for ABC came at 8 PM where American Housewife (0.9, 4.252M) hit series best since February 26. In its third week, ABC’s Bless This Mess (0.7, 3.187M) continued to show promise, again maintaining 100% of lead-in black-Ish (0.7, 2.908M) in the demo, while building in total viewers.

Week 2 of ABC’s docu 1969 (0.4, 2.375M) was steady demo-wise versus last week’s quiet debut; it slipping by 578K in total viewers.

Fox’s Tuesday regulars went in opposite directions. At 8 PM, MasterChef Junior (0.7, 2.840M) slid in the demo to match its low to date. Meanwhile, 9 PM’s Mental Samurai (0.6, 1.797M) equaled its demo high to date.

Season 6 debut of CW’s The 100 (0.3, 901K) came down 1/10th from its year ago premiere in the key age bracket, in step with lead-in The Flash (0.5, 1.379M).

CBS (0.9, 9.210M was Tuesday’s most watched network by a 4 million viewer margin, also winning primetime in the key 18-49 age bracket. NBC (0.8, 5.263M) ranked No. 2 in both metrics, followed by Fox (0.7, 2.319M) in the demo and ABC (0.6, 3.058M) in total viewers. CW (0.4, 1.140M).