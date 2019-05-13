Deadline’s NBCUniversal Upfronts Presentation Live Blog

The NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation kicks off a busy week with a 10:30 AM ET start at Radio City Music Hall. The first time NBCU did a combined upfront presentation a couple of years ago, it ran for 2 1/2 hours, testing the patience of ad buyers, executives and agents. This year, the promise is for a tight, hourlong affair even with the Summer Olympics, which NBC will no doubt make a showpiece in its pitch to advertisers.

The presentation is expected to feature the biggest stars across the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks, including the cast of NBC’s hit This Is Us, on the heels of the series’ three-year renewal Sunday, and the star of USA Network’s signature drama Mr. Robot Rami Malek, following his Oscar win in March.

Follow the action below and keep refreshing for latest.

11:20 AM: They have been a staple on every NBCU upfront — the Kardashian sisters. This year is no exception. Three of them, Khloe, Courtney and Kendall are on stage introducing the reality NBCU package.

11: 15 AM: The stars of Total Bellas introduce a WWE Raw package while also taking a slight dig at Fox, whose announcement this morning called its new acquisition WWE SmackDown Live the No.1 WWE series. The duo reminded ad buyers that Raw is No.1.

11:10 AM: Rami Malek comes out and says “it’s so great to be here with you” with the the monotonic tone of his voice a little exaggerated to match Redd’s delivery. He acts surprised when the hall erupts into laughter.

“This network has been a home for me,” Malek says of USA Network, where he became a star with Mr. Robot, heading into its fourth and final season. “That show means everything for me, it helped me to be be where I am today,” he said, before introducing one of USA’s newest stars, Rosario Dawson. She, in turn, introduces trailers for her USA series Briarpatch and Syfy’s upcoming Resident Alien.

11:05 AM: To shave off time, NBCU is packaging the reality genres across the portfolio. First off is a compilation of the networks’ competition reality series.

11 AM: Fonsi is followed by La Reina del Sur star Kate del Castillo who touts Latinos which is “60 million-strong and 7th strongest in the world in buying power.” She introduces Telemundo’s upcoming slate.

10:55 AM: The first big musical number — latin superstar Luis Fonsi doing a medley of his biggest hits, including Despacito.

10:50 AM Here are highlights from the Family Feud skit: SNL veteran Kenan Thompson, on the heels of the confirmation that he will be extending his record tenure on the show despite having two new primetime series on NBC, is reprising his Steve Harvey impersonation for a game between NBC News vs. NBC Entertainment.

Answering why he is at the NBCU upfront presentation since Family Feud is not a company show, Thompson’s Harvey said, “I have a medical condition that prevents me from saying ‘no’,” a reference to the slew of gigs Harvey has been juggled simultaneously. I have to leave as aI’m driving an Uber pool in 20 minutes.”

On the NBC News panel were Kate McKinnon as Mika Brzezinski, or as Thomoson’s Harvey called her “Bresunba”,.and Alex Moffat as Joe Scarborough. The married Morning Joe duo displayed some serious sexual tension, prompting Thompson’s Harvey to scold them, “you got to al tone it down, it’s not the HBO upfront.”

The NBC Entertainment panel includes Melissa Villaseñor as World Of Dance star Jennifer Lopez, Pete Davidson as a very robotic Rami Malek and Chris Redd as a very emotional Sterling K. Brown, channeling his This Is Us character and breaking down every time he starts to answer a question, which turns into one of the signature Randall speeches.

“I love you man, but you are a lot,” Thompson’s Harvey said.

10: 40 ET: After a breezy pitch from NBCU’s ad sales team, we get the first comic relief, a Family Feud with the stars of Saturday Night Live.

10:30 AM ET: So far so good, the presentation is starting on-time. Opening the event are NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon and John Cera with a five minute video lampooning the famous 1984 Apple commercial. The skit saw Fallon running through a dystopian warehouse with a hammer but he need a hand from Cera and a young girl to succeed. He then choose to enter Radio City Hall rather than head for more dystopia and ran to the stage in a paid of 80s shorts and vest.