NBC Opens Submissions For Alternative Directors Program

NBC announced that they have opened submissions for their second annual Alternative Directors Program, a pipeline program for alternative programming. It’s the first directing initiative for unscripted programming and is the network’s first step toward creating equal representation in an unserved part of the industry when it comes to inclusion efforts. This year, submissions for the 2019-2020 class is open to candidates without prior directing credits.

Intended for female and ethnically diverse talent, the Alternative Directors Program gives participants the opportunity shadow and be mentored by a seasoned director of an NBC or Universal Television Alternative Studio-produced series over several weeks including prep, production and post. The program is spearheaded by Meredith Ahr, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Karen Horne, NBC’s Senior Vice President, Programming Talent Development & Inclusion, who oversees the network’s robust onscreen and behind-the-camera diversity efforts.

The five graduates from the inaugural all-female class were extended an opportunity to direct segments on the shows on which they shadowed. They helmed segments that are airing during the 2018-19 season. The graduates included Madeline Fuste (Hollywood Game Night), Sharon Everitt (World of Dance), Annetta Marion (Making It), Cari Townsend (American Ninja Warrior) and Lizz Zanin (America’s Got Talent).

The Alternative Directors Program is part of the NBC’s talent infusion programs which develops and advocates emerging onscreen and behind-the-scenes talent. Submissions will be accepted through June 7.