NBC Taps Lesley Cerwin As SVP Strategic Business Initiatives

Longtime NBC exec Lesley Cerwin is expanding her role with the company. Most recently serving as SVP Alternative Programming, Cerwin has been named SVP Strategic Business Initiations.

In her new role, Cerwin will identify growth opportunities for NBC Entertainment, collaborate with the senior leadership team to foster existing relationships for the company, maximize opportunities for talent and attract new partnerships. She will also oversee the division’s Symphony efforts, the internal initiative for cross promotions within the larger NBCUniversal and Comcast organizations. She reports to co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy.

“Lesley is an integral part of our organization, and this expanded role will enable her to help grow our business in new and meaningful ways,” Cheeks and Telegdy said. “With the constantly shifting television landscape, Lesley’s unique perspective and ability to partner across the portfolio will help ensure NBC Entertainment stays ahead of the competitive curve.”

As SVP Alternative Programming, Cerwin was responsible for maximizing the alternative programming slate, working closely with series producers, studio partners and talent to expand their reach by partnering with marketing, sales, digital, social and publicity.

Previously, she held the role of a Senior Vice President in publicity, where she handled press for the alternative group and its top executives. In this position Cerwin oversaw press campaigns for both the network and Universal Television Alternative Studio’s programming, working on some of NBC’s top programs, including The Voice, American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, Little Big Shots, and the Golden Globe Awards telecast.

Prior to overseeing publicity for NBC Entertainment’s alternative department, Cerwin handled campaigns for scripted series, including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Southland as well as NBC marketing. Before joining NBC, Cerwin held publicity roles at Disney ABC Domestic Television, Universal Television, Fox Broadcasting Company and The WB Network.