NBC’s Jeff Bader Expands Role To Chief Research Officer; Lisa Heimann Upped To EVP Corporate Research & Strategy

Jeff Bader, NBC Entertainment’s President of Program Planning, Strategy and Research, is expanding his role to Chief Research Officer. In his new position, Bader will have oversight across NBCUniversal’s television portfolio and will spearhead a new corporate research and strategy group at NBCU, which will be run by Lisa Heimann. Elevated to EVP Corporate Research and Strategy, Heimann reports to Bader.

The new group will target effective investment in new measurement approaches and analytic tools, with the aim of developing unified cross-platform measurement to improve monetization and program insights across NBCUniversal’s television businesses. In addition, the group will provide enterprise-wide research resource coordination as well as institute unified practices across the portfolio.

Bader, NBC Entertainment’s President of Program Planning, Strategy and Research, will still retain his current title and responsibilities, and will continue to report to NBC Entertainment Co-Chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks. He will continue to oversee long and short term program planning for NBC primetime, daytime, late night and the NBC Entertainment scheduling department, as well as supervising the windowing strategy for primetime and late night programming across all NBCU platforms. In addition, Bader will maintain oversight of the NBC Entertainment research group.

Heimann most recently served as Senior Vice President, Multiplatform Research for NBC Entertainment where she worked with the research team to ensure consistent metric standards across platforms and to help identify key multiplatform trends. She was also responsible for exploring both new measurement options and the expansion of existing measurement sources.