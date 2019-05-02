NBC’s ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Scores Local Remake In Russia Via CTC Media

NBC entertainment format Hollywood Game Night is heading to Russia after broadcaster CTC Media ordered a local version of the show.

M.I.R., the Russian production company run by The Eurovision Song Contest producer Andrei Boltenko, is to produce a 12-part run, known as Celebrity Game Night, to air later this autumn.

The deal marks the 21st international version of the format, which was originally created by actor/producer Sean Hayes, producer Todd Milliner and Mission Control Media and is in its sixth season in the U.S. with host Jane Lynch.

The show was recently snapped up by Viacom’s Channel 5 in the UK, which ordered a version from NBCU-backed Monkey and starring Liza Tarbuck, Danny Baker and Susan Calman. E! Entertainment makes a South African version, while other broadcasters include SVT in Sweden, Channel 3 in Thailand, RTL Klub in Hungary and Radio Canada Tele.

Related Story Harold Ramis Film School Teams With NBC For New Emerging Voices Scholarship

Ana Langenberg, SVP Format Sales & Production, NBCUniversal International Formats said, “We are delighted to build on our relationship with CTC for a local version of Hollywood Game Night. As one of our flagship formats, it continues to entertain millions of audiences all over the world with its fun universal themes, games and talent. All international versions are produced to such a high-quality, so we’re proud to see the show continue to travel and generate global success.”