NBC Creates Network’s First Below-The-Line Diversity Initiatives

In NBC’s ongoing advocacy for representation in key production roles, they have launched the networks first below-the-line initiatives. The two newly created pipeline programs focus on diversifying representation among production coordinators and production assistants.

The new annual initiatives are spearheaded by NBC’s Scripted Programming Co-Presidents Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Alternative and Reality Group President Meredith Ahr, and Karen Horne, Senior Vice President, Programming Talent Development & Inclusion (TIPS).

The new Production Coordinator Program and Production Assistant Initiative provides on-the-job training for ethnically diverse talent who want to work on a television production. Both are early-career production roles that cover a range of key administrative tasks. Production coordinators typically have one to two years of on-set experience and oversee a team of production assistants.

With the goal of growing a pool of experienced ethnically diverse production coordinators, the Production Coordinator Program gives participants an opportunity to shadow a production coordinator on an NBC series. Beginning in the 2019-20 season, finalists on a scripted series will be dedicated to one show over the course of the season while participants on alternative series will rotate through several shows during the same production period. The program begins in July and applications for the program’s inaugural season are available starting today through June 14 at NBCUniTIPS.com.

The Production Assistant Initiative creates an opportunity for ethnically diverse production assistants to work on an NBC show over the course of a season. All NBC scripted and unscripted series produced by Universal Television and the Universal Television Alternative Studio are participating in the new annual initiative that officially launches in the 2019-20 season. The network did an early kick-off of the initiative during this year’s pilot season, where all of its Universal Television-produced pilots participated in the program. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis. Interested candidantes can submit their resumes and cover letters direclty to the NBCUniTIPs office.

The new programs add to NBC’s list of diversity initiatives for writers, directors and onscreen talent, including Female Forward, the Alternative Directors Program, Writers on the Verge and StandUp NBC.