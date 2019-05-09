National Geographic Sets Date For Emmy Contenders Showcase: A One-Of-A-Kind Outdoor Experience & Concert

As Emmy season heats up and For Your Consideration campaigning kicks into high gear, National Geographic has taken the wraps off a a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience June 2 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the talent behind its 2019 contenders.

Different from the usual screening-then-panel FYC format, attendees will be treated to a series of experiences involving the 30 artists behind the network’s programming scheduled to appear, along with a live concert hosted by Morgan Freeman. The event, sponsored by media partners Deadline and Rolling Stone, kicks off at 5:30 PM with a Contenders Showcase and family picnic, which will feature talent from six of National Geographic’s series and documentaries.

Among the experiences: The subject of Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai-Vasarhelyi’s Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, Alex Honnold, will be on hand for a book signing, and attendees can experience his El Capitan ascent firsthand through a unique picture and sound editing demo and Hostile Planet, a look at the world’s harshest landscapes and the animals living within them, will be represented via an animal exhibit and VR experience.

From 5:30-8 PM, attendees will be able to speak with the artists behind Life Below Zero, while getting a glacial facial and grabbing a frozen treat. They also can get a henna tattoo and create their own religious charms with the producers of The Story of God, play nostalgic ’90s arcade games inspired by Valley of the Boom, and enter The Hot Zone by getting into costume in a space inspired by the network’s anticipated miniseries.

At 8 PM, a live orchestra takes the stage with visuals showcasing Free Solo’s harrowing final moments; scenes from The Flood, a documentary on animals living in the heart of Africa’s Okavango Delta, with narration by Angela Bassett; and an epic, sweeping look at life on the Hostile Planet.

National Geographic said it expects to make the showcase an annual event.