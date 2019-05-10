ABC Renews Nathan Fillion’s ‘The Rookie’ For Second Season

Cop drama The Rookie will be hitting the streets of L.A. again for ABC.

Heading into next week’s Upfronts, the Disney-owned network has decided to renew the Nathan Fillion led series for a second season.

The pick-up for another cycle comes as ratings have been strong-ish for the show. The Rookie has averaged a 1.4 demo rating and 7.59 total viewers season-to-date.

In the show that debuted last October, Castle vet Fillion plays John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most men are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a police officers. Now, surrounded by newbies that are decades younger than him, a much-mocked Nolan has to weave through personal and professional challenges and gain the respect of his colleagues to make his second shot at life count.

The Rookie also features Dark Matter’s Melissa O’Neil, who plays Fillion’s love interest and fellow officer, Eric Winter (Rosewood, Secrets & Lies), Afton Williamson (The Night Of, The Breaks) and Wisdom of the Crowd’s Richard T Jones, who plays the lead’s nemesis.

Fillion executive produces the light crime drama alongside his once Castle EP/co-showrunner Alexi Hawley, recently installed eOne creative chief Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg.