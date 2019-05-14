Nat Geo Greenlights ‘Race To The Center Of The Earth’ Competition Series From ‘Amazing Race’ Producers

National Geographic has given a green light to Race to the Center of the Earth, the network’s first-ever global adventure competition series, from producers behind hit show The Amazing Race. Production is set to begin later this year.



Race to the Center of the Earth pits four teams against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for a $1 million prize. The eight-part series is an extreme nonelimination competition that follows four groups of adventurers, each starting from different corners of the earth as the race to a buoy in the middle of the ocean that holds a $1,000,000 prize.

Each team is challenged with navigating their designated route, featuring unpredictable terrains, harsh climates and unique cultures as they make their way to the finish. Along the way, they will face untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect — a buoy with the cash prize. The first team to arrive claims it all.

“Our goal is to create a gripping, completely real experience that pushes the edges of adventure and embeds viewers in extreme action, breathtaking drama and stunning locations as we follow four highly skilled teams on the race of a lifetime,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of Unscripted Entertainment, National Geographic Networks. “Unlike other competition formats, Race to the Center of the Earth will combine the grittiness of a survival show with the cinematic style of a feature film action-thriller dropping viewers into the middle of a heart-pounding journey unlike anything ever made for television.”

“I’m thrilled to team up with National Geographic. Our rapidly changing world has allowed us to reimagine a new and exciting way to showcase adventure,” said Bertram van Munster. “What excites me most about Race to the Center of the Earth is that this partnership is such a natural fit. By combining our expertise in adventure competition series with National Geographic’s legacy of exploration and unrivaled visual storytelling, this series promises to raise the stakes of this genre and deliver something totally unique, breathtaking and exhilarating.”

Race to the Center of the Earth is produced by New Media Collective from a format by Plum Pictures for National Geographic. For New Media Collective, executive producers are Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.