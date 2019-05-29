Nancy Pelosi Blasts Facebook’s Refusal To Remove Video Doctored To Make Her Look Drunk

’s refusal to take down a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking so as to make her look drunk, demonstrates it has no issue with “lying to the public” and working to interfere with elections, Pelosi charged on Wednesday.

“They are putting up something that they know is false,” Pelosi said in an interview with San Francisco public radio station KQED.

She suggested Washington get smart as to what Facebook is up to.

“We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians,” she said. “They have proven, by not taking down something they know is false, that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election.”

The doctored video of remarks Pelosi made at a presser last Thursday, in which she suggested President Donald Trump needs “an intervention” after he stormed out of his White House meeting to discuss infrastructure with her and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer,

It has been widely shared on social media since last week, including by President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Trump, meanwhile tweeted another doctored Pelosi video that surfaced about same time, in which she is made to appear to stammer; he pulled it off of Fox Business. It has since been disabled:

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Facebook global policy chief Monika Bickert told CNN last week the company stands by its decision to keep the video accessible, insisting the company “acted” by “decelerating” its promotion of the video, and alerting people sharing it that independent fact-checking organizations have declared it a fake.

“We think it’s important for people to make their own informed choice as to what to believe,” the Facebook exec insisted.

Facebook recently said it expects to pay a multi-billion-dollar fine to the Federal Trade Commission over privacy abuses.

While other Dems have attacked Facebook over its limp efforts to stop Russian interference, but Pelosi marks a rare instance of a Democrat saying Facebook has been a willing enabler.

Republicans, meanwhile, accuse Facebook of being biased against them.