‘Nancy Drew’: Scott Wolf Replacing Freddie Prinze Jr. In CW Drama Series

A day after the CW ordered its Nancy Drew pilot to series, comes word of a key casting change. Party of Five and Night Shift alum Scott Wolf will replace Freddie Prinze Jr. as Nancy’s dad, Carson Drew, in the drama series from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and CBS TV Studios, Deadline has confirmed. The role was recast after the pilot.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Carson Drew is described as a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife. But his attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from Carson’s own past.

Written/executive produced by Noga Landau, Schwartz and Savage and directed by Larry Teng, Nancy Drew is set in the summer after her high school graduation when the 18-year-old (Kennedy McMann) thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college. But when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

Landau, Schwartz and Savage penned the script and executive produce alongside Melinda Hsu Taylor and Lis Rowinski. Larry Teng directed the pilot and serves as co-executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the re-casting.