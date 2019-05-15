‘Murphy Brown’: CBS Still Open To Classic Reboots Despite Cancellation Of Candice Bergen Comedy

CBS is still open to rebooting classic shows despite the cancellation of Murphy Brown after one season.

The Candice Bergen-fronted series made headlines as the second wave of revival fever hit new heights last year, with the Emmy winning show returning to CBS in September almost 20 years after the original run of the Diane English-created series ended.

However, the show, which was initially conceived as a limited series, was unable to cut through.

Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment, told Deadline that the cancellation will not impact its interest in bringing back other classic formats.

“We loved working on the show and it did a great job. We just felt this season we had stuff that was better to put in. In terms of reboots, we’re open, we’re not closing the door, if there’s something that’s the right fit, we’re fully open to that. I wouldn’t say we’re actively going out there and looking for that but if some people call us and say ‘hey we have this’ we’re open to that,” he said, speaking at CBS’ press upfronts breakfast.

Averaging a 1.4 rating and 9.1 million viewers overall, the Warner Bros TV-produced high-profile Murphy came with greater than usual sitcom costs for CBS due to its New York filming location.

With the current occupant of the White House a constant target, Season 11 of Murphy Brown saw Bergen reprise her role as the famous investigative journalist and TV anchor. Murphy reunited with her old gang hosting a morning cable news show, all older and wiser: Corky Sherwood (Faith Ford), Frank Fontana (Joe Regalbuto) and their former wunderkind news producer Miles Silverberg (Grant Shaud). Though not back full time, original series regular Charles Kimbrough made frequent appearances on the revival in his role as Jim Dial. Jake McDorman played Brown’s now-grown son, also a journalist.

Behind the camera, English served as writer/EP of Season 11 through her Bend in the Road Productions banner, with Bergen also executive producing.