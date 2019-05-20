‘MTV’s The Real World’ Reboot Gets Premiere Date On Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch has set Thursday, June 13 for the premiere of MTV’s The Real World revival.

The new iteration of the iconic reality show will launch with three versions, in Atlanta, Georgia, in the U.S.., and internationally in Mexico and Thailand. The reimagined series expands on connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them.

In the U.S. version, seven strangers come together at a house in Atlanta, as, per MTV, “every moment of their lives is taped as people stop being polite… and start getting real.”

It was announced in October that the reimagined Real World would launch on Facebook Watch as part of a landmark deal between MTV Studios and Banijay-owned producer Bunim/Murray Productions.

The original Real World aired for 32 seasons from 1992 to 2017 on MTV. The last edition, Real World: Seattle Bad Blood, aired for 12 episodes between in late 2016 and early 17.

Ahead of the new series premiere, Facebook’s community members voted on their favorite past seasons of MTV’s The Real World. The three chosen seasons, Austin, Season 16; Key West, Season 17 and Portland Season 28, will be available on Facebook Watch beginning Monday, May 20 at 9 AM PT, ahead of the new season premiere.

Fans also will be able to engage with each of the new seasons through the official Facebook Group, Premieres and Watch Party.