MTV Sets New Documentary Films Division Headed By Producer Sheila Nevins

MTV has hired Sheila Nevins, former President of HBO Documentary Films, as head of its new Documentary Films division. As part of MTV Studios, the new division will develop documentary films and specials for third-party streaming services, premium networks and MTV platforms.

Under Nevins, MTV Documentary Films will explore the social, political and cultural trends and stories important to young people.

“MTV has always been at the forefront of youth culture, and the generation that is growing up now will change the world in ways we can’t even imagine,” said Nevins. “I’m excited to join MTV with electrifying stories that explore the crises and commitments that young people face every day.”

The new MTV Documentary Films is considered a relaunch of MTV News and Docs and MTV Films which produced Emmy-winning series True Life, Oscar-nominated Tupac: Resurrection and Oscar-winning Hustle & Flow.

As President of HBO Documentary Films, Nevins’ projects garnered 28 Academy Awards and 44 Peabody Awards. Personally, Nevins has earned 34 individual Primetime Emmy Awards.

She is the executive producer of more than 1,500 series and films including Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, When the Levees Broke, Paradise Lost, America Undercover, Taxicab Confessions and the Oscar-winning Citizenfour.

“Throughout her stellar career, Sheila has elevated documentaries into one of the most compelling, culturally influentially forms of modern storytelling,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV. “As we grow and expand MTV, we’re excited for Sheila to bring a new generation of filmmakers to the forefront and continue to extend our creativity and cultural impact.”

Nina L. Diaz, President of Entertainment for MTV, added, “What we started two decades ago with MTV News and Docs continues to inspire today. As we relaunch our documentary division, it’s exhilarating to have Sheila at the helm.”