‘Teen Mom 2’: MTV Cuts Ties With Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is no longer a cast member of Teen Mom 2. MTV cut all ties with Evans after it was revealed that her husband, David Eason killed the family dog.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans and Eason share 2-year-old daughter Ensley (see photo of Jenelle and Ensley above).

Teen Mom 2 follows Chelsea, Kailyn and Leah from second season of 16 and Pregnant and documents the challenging responsibilities of being a young mother. Each episode offers a unique look into their lives, while tackling a wide variety of issues, obstacles and celebratory milestones.

Related Story MTV Sets New Documentary Films Division Headed By Producer Sheila Nevins

Teen Mom 2 is Executive Produced by Lauren Dolgen, Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage, Larry Musnik and Annalisa Ellis.