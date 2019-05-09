MPAA Promotes Gail MacKinnon, Adds Global Policy To Her Duties

The MPAA has promoted Gail MacKinnon to Senior EVP Global Policy & Government Affairs, a move that will add oversight of international advocacy and policy to her role at the industry trade group.

The news was announced internally today via memo to staff by chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin.

“Today’s film, television, and streaming content business is constantly evolving and the MPAA advocates on behalf of this dynamic industry in every major market around the world,” Rivkin wrote (read the full memo below). “Gail’s promotion is therefore an important step toward reflecting this reality and building a more globally aligned organization to further advance the interests of our Member Companies.”

MacKinnon joined the MPAA in 2017 and has overseen the group’s government relations portfolio and policy agenda. She previously was held government relations exec posts at at Time Warner Cable and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, and has held senior positions at Viacom, CBS Inc., Telecommunications Inc., and Turner. She began her caree as Legislative Director for Texas Republican Rep. Jack Fields.

Here’s today’s memo:

MPAA colleagues:

I am delighted to announce the promotion of Gail MacKinnon to Senior Executive Vice President, Global Policy & Government Affairs. In addition to her current responsibilities, Gail will oversee all of our international advocacy and policy, including in the APAC and EMEA regions.

With her deep industry experience and outstanding management skills, combined with the critical support of our regional presidents, I am confident that Gail will strengthen the coordination and value of this core MPAA function to our Members.

Today’s film, television, and streaming content business is constantly evolving and the MPAA advocates on behalf of this dynamic industry in every major market around the world. Gail’s promotion is therefore an important step toward reflecting this reality and building a more globally aligned organization to further advance the interests of our Member Companies.

Please join me in congratulating Gail and wishing her every success in her expanded leadership position.

Best,

Charlie